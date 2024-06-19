Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's candlelight wedding anniversary dinner: Check out magical photos

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in January 2023. Earlier this year, the actor and cricketer celebrated their first year of marriage with an elaborate, yet intimate, dinner party. The table at their romantic anniversary dinner was decorated with dozens of burning white candles. Also read | Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on birthday with unseen pics: ‘My whole heart’ Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a dreamy dinner-for-two.

Inside pics from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's date

Photos of the beautiful dinner-for-two were shared by chef Harsh Dixit on Instagram on Tuesday. These photos showed the all-white decor and the couple relishing a specially curated menu for their special night.

The chef wrote in his caption, “Couldn’t keep this core memory private anymore. Here’s a glimpse of the surprise dinner for our favourites @athiyashetty and @klrahul’s first wedding anniversary. Swipe to see how we got clean bowled.”

Athiya commented on his post, "Best (red heart emoji)." A person commented, "Dreaming about the brie baos..." Another Instagram user wrote, "So beautiful..." A comment also read, “Awww... so happy to see these... thank you so much for sharing this post.”

Athiya and KL Rahul's first anniversary

Athiya and KL Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary on January 23, 2024. On the occasion, they shared a romantic video comprising some of the most memorable moments of their dreamy wedding, along with some candid moments from their married life. In a joint post on Instagram, they wrote, “Finding you was like coming home."

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse; the wedding was attended by close friends and family.

Pregnancy rumours

In March 2024, there were rumours that Athiya and Rahul are expecting their first child. While neither Athiya, nor Rahul reacted to her pregnancy rumours, an HT City report in April confirmed the rumours were not true.

“There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all,” said a source on condition of anonymity.