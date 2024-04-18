Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on birthday with unseen pics: ‘My whole heart’

Athiya Shetty showered love and positive wishes on her husband and cricketer KL Rahul on his birthday. The actor also shared a couple of unseen, romantic pictures with him on the occasion. (Also Read – Suniel Shetty shares birthday post for son-in-law KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty reacts: 'A connection I can’t explain') Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on birthday

Athiya's unseen pics with KL Rahul

Athiya took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared two pictures with him. The first saw the two on a vacation, probably relaxing after a swim. While he wore dark sunglasses and a gold chain, she clicked the selfie, donning a black floral swimsuit. In the second picture, a blurry one, they can be seen cosying upto each other. While KL Rahul wears a white shirt and looks away from the camera, Athiya looks into it, sporting a black attire.

Athiya's caption stated, “my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything (red heart emoji).” Filmmaker Karan Johar commented on her post, “Happy birthday @klrahul !!! Have the best year (red heart emojis).” Interestingly, KL Rahul and his fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya's “boys talk” created quite a stir on Koffee with Karan season 6, even leading to their suspension by the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul

Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty also took to social media to share a touching birthday tribute to his son-in-law. The picture-perfect moment captured the essence of their bond, resonating with warmth and familial love. Amidst the golden hues of the setting sun, Suniel, his actor-son Ahan Shetty, and KL Rahul gave some laid-back vibes.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters ...feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain ...happy birthday Rahul ... love you son.”

Ahan Shetty also extended his wishes to his brother-in-law on this special day by sharing a picture with the latter on his Instagram Story.

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremony was held at the Suniel's picturesque Khandala farmhouse. The ceremony was a private affair with only selected guests in attendance.