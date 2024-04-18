Suniel Shetty shares birthday post for son-in-law KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty reacts: 'A connection I can’t explain'

Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul on birthday

He took to Instagram on Thursday to share his sweet birthday post for the cricketer. Along with a picture of the trio looking up at the ceiling together, seemingly watching something on a screen, Suniel wrote in his caption, “They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters…"

He further said, "Feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain… happy birthday Rahul… love you son (evil eye amulet and red heart emojis).”

Reactions to Suniel Shetty's post for Rahul

Athiya commented, "Favourite men (heart emoji)." Actor Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "Such a cute pic." A fan commented, "'Love you son' I’m not crying (crying emojis)." Another said, "Three handsome boys."

Athiya and Rahul married in January 2023 in a private ceremony at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse; the wedding was attended by close friends and family.

Suniel on 'son' KL Rahul

Last year, Suniel spoke about son-in-law KL Rahul in an interview with India Today; the actor addressed himself as KL Rahul's father, when asked about his daughter and son-in-law.

He said, “I said father, I don't know the role of father-in-law; I was his fan, today there is a relationship, but I loved Rahul, like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch talents perform, even in my prime as an actor. I would go to Wankhede to watch young people play. When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he was from my own backyard; he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan, and today I am a father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his."