Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty visit Kuttaru Koragajja temple in Mangaluru. Watch

The famous Kuttaru Koragajjana temple in Mangaluru recently hosted a bevvy of Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif was spotted visiting the temple of the folk deity in Karnataka recently, so were Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif smiles as Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Tauba Tauba at Ambani wedding. Watch) Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, apart from Katrina Kaif visited the temple.

Katrina Kaif at Koragajjana shrine

A picture of Katrina visiting the temple surfaced on the internet on Monday morning. Dressed in a white salwar kameez, the actor can be seen sitting at the temple office and speaking to the temple authorities. Sharing the picture, the Instagram page Mangalore Meri Jaan wrote, “Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visited the Office of Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala in Kuthar today to seek blessings from Swamy Koragajja.”

KL Rahul, Athiya, Ahan Shetty also visit

Coincidentally, cricketer KL Rahul, his wife actor Athiya and her brother actor Ahan were also clicked seeking blessings at the temple on Sunday evening. PTI shared a video of the trio at the Kuttaru Koragajjana Shrine in Mangaluru. Since Athiya and Ahan’s father, Sunil Shetty, has roots in Tulunadu, fans weren’t surprised to see the family participate in the Kola (a traditional ritual).

At the Ambani wedding

Katrina, Athiya, Ahan and KL Rahul recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. Katrina and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal attended the wedding together, so did everyone in the Shetty family.

The families also shared pictures from the wedding on their Instagram accounts, with Athiya calling it a ‘celebration of happily ever afters’. Katrina did not caption the photos of her and Vicky twinning in black and gold.

About the temple

Koragajja is a prominent folk deity worshipped in the coastal regions of Karnataka. While taking pictures and videos inside the shrine was restricted in the past, they seemed to have made an exception for the celebrities. Koragajja is believed to be a powerful guardian deity who protects villages from malevolent forces. Festivals dedicated to the deity are celebrated with folk rituals, music and dance.

With inputs from PTI