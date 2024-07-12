Katrina Kaif makes a public appearance with Vicky Kaushal after months at Anant Ambani wedding; fans speculate pregnancy

The last few months have seen a lot of speculation surrounding Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy. The question on everyone’s mind seems to be - is she pregnant? And as she made her first public appearance after months with Vicky Kaushal at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, fans began speculating if they could see a bump. (Follow live updates of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding here) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif attend Ambani wedding

Vicky and Katrina were all smiles as they posed for pictures before entering the venue. Vicky opted for a cream and gold coloured sherwani, complete with a stole. Pairing the look with neutral-toned formal shoes, he looked dapper as ever. But it was Katrina who stole the attention in a red saree with gold detailing. Earrings and a necklace completed her simple look. However, all fans seemed to want to know was if she was pregnant it looks like.

Fans wonder if Katrina’s pregnant

Numerous comments on the internet were all about Katrina’s pregnancy. “She is pregnant but she is hiding,” speculated a fan under a video of Katrina and Vicky. Another wrote, “Pregnant???” Some seemed confident that they had spotted a baby bump. One fan wrote, “She is pregnant,” with heart eyes emoji. Another insinuated, “That Glow on her face is indicating something.” One fan hoped it was true, writing, “For the first time many people genuinely think she is pregnant, i hope they become true.”

Vicky on Katrina’s pregnancy

Recently Vicky was promoting his upcoming film Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk when he was asked if he had any ‘good news’ to share. He replied, “Jab aayegi, sabse pehle main (media) ko bataunga. But abhi ke liye, aap bad news enjoy kar lo. Par jab good news ka time aayega, we wouldn’t shy away from sharing it. (Whenever it happens, I’ll tell the (media) first. But for now, you enjoy Bad Newz. Whenever the time comes, we wouldn’t shy away from sharing it.)”

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies commenced on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.