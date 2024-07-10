Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Vicky Kaushal, Atlee and Disha Patani groove to Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. Watch

Vicky Kaushal dances with Atlee, Disha Patani

On Wednesday, a video was shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram showing Vicky Kaushal and Jawan director Atlee dancing to the song Tauba Tauba from Vicky's upcoming film Bad Newz. The video also featured "Kalki 2898 AD" actor Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan dancing with the actor-director duo.

Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor prank Badhshah

In another video, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor can be seen trying to pull a prank on Indian singer-rapper Badshah. Ranveer later gave him a tight hug. Ranveer and Arjun have worked together in YRF's Gunday and share a good rapport since then. The duo are once again working in Rohit Shetty's cop action-thriller Singham Again, in which Arjun plays the antagonist.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet bash

Anant and Radhika's Sangeet celebrations took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and others were also present at the event.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding date

Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations will begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah ceremony. Guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire. The festivities will conclude with Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav on July 14.

About Ananr Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani. He is the grandson of late Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant.