Vicky Kaushal on how he and Katrina Kaif tide through ‘low phases': We just hold hands and remind each other…

The actor, who is looking forward to the release of his film, Bad Newz, talks about his relationship with Katrina, and how it has evolved after their wedding.

On low phases

Talking about dealing with low phases, Vicky said, “It’s been about just holding hands and just keep saying that whatever it is, we are on the same team together. The ups and downs, we are both going through this together.”

In the same interview, he went on to confess that Katrina has had a major impact on his life, saying, “I really feel very fortunate for all the beautiful things she adds on to me, to who I am. And I just feel that I just wake up as a better person because of her. She is such a giver in that sense in the relationship that I feel very fortunate.”

About their relationship

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship a secret before their marriage, and made it official through the wedding pictures. Since then, they have been vocal about their bond in public, and treat their fans with pictures of them spending quality time together.

On the work front

Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz. The quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.