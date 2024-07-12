 Vicky Kaushal on how he and Katrina Kaif tide through ‘low phases': We just hold hands and remind each other… | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vicky Kaushal on how he and Katrina Kaif tide through ‘low phases': We just hold hands and remind each other…

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jul 12, 2024 02:06 PM IST

In an interview, actor Vicky Kaushal admitted that his wife and actor Katrina Kaif has had a major impact on his life. He'll be next seen in Bad Newz.

Vicky Kaushal is head over heels in love with his actor wife Katrina Kaif. He can't stop gushing about her in interviews and always finds ways to shower her with compliments. Recently, in an interview with Galatta India, Vicky opened up about how they handle tough times in their relationship. He said, "We just hold hands and remind each other that we're on the same team”. Also read: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba: ‘The biggest relief was when she approved of the song’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021.

The actor, who is looking forward to the release of his film, Bad Newz, talks about his relationship with Katrina, and how it has evolved after their wedding.

On low phases

Talking about dealing with low phases, Vicky said, “It’s been about just holding hands and just keep saying that whatever it is, we are on the same team together. The ups and downs, we are both going through this together.”

In the same interview, he went on to confess that Katrina has had a major impact on his life, saying, “I really feel very fortunate for all the beautiful things she adds on to me, to who I am. And I just feel that I just wake up as a better person because of her. She is such a giver in that sense in the relationship that I feel very fortunate.”

About their relationship

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship a secret before their marriage, and made it official through the wedding pictures. Since then, they have been vocal about their bond in public, and treat their fans with pictures of them spending quality time together.

On the work front

Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz. The quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal on how he and Katrina Kaif tide through ‘low phases': We just hold hands and remind each other…
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On