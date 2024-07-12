Vicky Kaushal on how he and Katrina Kaif tide through ‘low phases': We just hold hands and remind each other…
Vicky Kaushal is head over heels in love with his actor wife Katrina Kaif. He can't stop gushing about her in interviews and always finds ways to shower her with compliments. Recently, in an interview with Galatta India, Vicky opened up about how they handle tough times in their relationship. He said, "We just hold hands and remind each other that we're on the same team”. Also read: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba: ‘The biggest relief was when she approved of the song’
On low phases
Talking about dealing with low phases, Vicky said, “It’s been about just holding hands and just keep saying that whatever it is, we are on the same team together. The ups and downs, we are both going through this together.”
In the same interview, he went on to confess that Katrina has had a major impact on his life, saying, “I really feel very fortunate for all the beautiful things she adds on to me, to who I am. And I just feel that I just wake up as a better person because of her. She is such a giver in that sense in the relationship that I feel very fortunate.”
About their relationship
After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship a secret before their marriage, and made it official through the wedding pictures. Since then, they have been vocal about their bond in public, and treat their fans with pictures of them spending quality time together.
On the work front
Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz. The quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19.
Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.
