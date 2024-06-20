Alia Bhatt finally gives an update on Jee Le Zaraa, says this about collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra

What Alia said

In the interview, when Alia was asked about Jee Le Zaraa, she said, “I think the intention to make that film is from everybody's perspective… very, very strong. So just the nature of the subject and we are talking about collaboration earlier when I was talking about Ed… here is a really strong team of collaborators coming together. So the intention is make it happen. Sometime there is a time and place for everything and you just have to wait for the right time to come together. But I think the intention in everybody's hearts is to make sure that this film hits the big screen, some day or the other.”

More details

The buddy road movie will mark Farhan’s directorial comeback after over a decade, was announced on the 20th anniversary of his 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan went on to announce Don 3 as his next project last year, with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Last year in August, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar denied the rumours of the film getting shelved and said that they are just waiting for dates of the actors.

Meanwhile, it still looks like the film will take some more time to go into floors. Alia has Jigra, Love and War and the Yash Raj films action franchise next. Priyanka has the release of Heads of State, and she is currently shooting for The Bluff. Meanwhile, Katrina has not announced her next project yet.