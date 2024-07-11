Vicky Kaushal's response to influencer's 'rant' on Tauba Tauba dance steps: 'Bahaar aake mil'

Ever since the release of the song Tauba Tauba from the upcoming film Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal has created a wave with his incredible dance in the music video. Vicky's challenging dance steps earned countless praise from individuals. Now, many are also trying to recreate the Tauba Tauba magic by posting videos of their own performances. Among such videos, influencer Viraj Ghelani shared a funny "rant" for Vicky Kaushal's dance. After the clip went viral, it also gained a response from the actor. Vicky Kaushal has set the internet ablaze with his latest song, Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz. (Instagram)

The video shows Ghelani and his few friends talking about how everyone has become a fan of Vicky Kaushal's dance. He further also says that four of his men "landed in hospital" while trying to attempt the dance steps. In the end, he gives a "warning" to the actor. (Also Read: American influencer nails Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba dance steps. Watch viral video)

Watch the video here:

Soon after this clip grabbed thousands of eyeballs, Vicky Kaushal also reacted to it. He jokingly commented, “Borivali mein baithe ke kya baat kar raha hai... bahaar aake mil. Ek hook step dunga... sab dadagiri nikal jaayegi (Why are you sitting and talking from Borivali, meet me outside. I will give you one hook step, and you will drop your gangster act.)"

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Don't say anything about Vicky."

Another posted," The guy in yellow wants to say a lot."

"Too good, can't agree more," said Instagram user Ritika.

Many other people reacted to the video using laughing emojis.

About the upcoming film Bad Newz:

Bad Newz is a romantic comedy with a love triangle. The trailer, which stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk, showcases the story of a pregnant woman who happens to be pregnant with two men. Bad Newz releases worldwide on July 18.

The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The production companies - Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective have backed it.