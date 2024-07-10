American influencer nails Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba dance steps. Watch viral video

Vicky Kaushal has set fire over the internet with his dance to the song Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz. Since the song video was released, numerous individuals have tried to recreate the hook steps. While some have succeeded, a few others struggled with the seemingly complex steps done by Vicky Kaushal. Amid many videos of people recreating this dance, American influencer Ricky Pond caught the attention of many after he was seen grooving to it. Snapshot of Ricky Pond dancing to Vicky Kaushal's new song Tauba Tauba.

Ricky Pond was seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans as he stood in a living room-like space. When the song Tauba Tauba plays, he effortlessly grooves to the music and tries to do the same steps as Vicky Kaushal does in the song. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reacts after Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit try to recreate his dance steps from Tauba Tauba song. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2.5 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

More about Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie Bad Newz:

Bad Newz is filma romantic comedy with a love triangle. The trailer, which stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal , and Ammy Virk, showcases the story of a pregnant woman who happens to be pregnant with two men.

The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The production companies - Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective have backed it. Bad Newz releases worldwide on July 18.