Katrina Kaif fuels pregnancy gossip with relaxed airport look featuring stylish oversized clothes: Watch

Katrina Kaif is back in town after a leisurely holiday in Munich, Germany. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, serving some fresh airport fashion goals. Her appearance delighted fans who had been missing her from recent Ambani extravaganzas. Katrina chose to ditch body-hugging fits for relaxed and comfy outfits. Whether it's a hint at a potential pregnancy or simply her newfound love for oversized clothes, only time will tell. For now, let's dive into her chic airport looks and take some lessons on layering and styling oversized clothes like a pro. (Also read: Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning in a striking red floral printed midi dress for Merry Christmas promotions. It costs… ) Katrina Kaif’s latest airport look in oversized clothes has fans buzzing with fresh pregnancy rumours.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Katrina Kaif rocks airport fashion

Katrina's pictures and videos from the airport quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers, who couldn't stop gushing over her chic look. Fans on the internet are buzzing with pregnancy rumours about the actress, sparked by her choice of loose-fitting clothes. Comments are rolling in, with one user asking, "Is she expecting?" Another noted, "Looks like she's hiding a baby bump with those oversized outfits." A third fan added, "Oversized clothes again? She's definitely pregnant." Meanwhile, one Instagram user speculated, "She's using these clothes to cover up her pregnancy," while another excitedly commented, "Good news must be coming soon. Congrats, Kat!". Let's take a look at her video and decide yourself.

Talking about her chic airport ensemble, she rocked an oversized white shirt, exuding comfort vibes. She paired it with an open black hoodie jacket and light blue oversized denim, radiating a minimal aesthetic vibe. She accessorised her look with black-and-white laced Converse shoes and black-tinted cat-eye sunglasses. Katrina's trendy airport look proved that comfort and style can go hand in hand. With minimal makeup and her lustrous tresses tied in a bun, she looked effortlessly stylish.

On work front

Katrina's most recent appearance was in Sriram Raghavan's film *Merry Christmas*, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She is also set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project Jee Le Zara, sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.