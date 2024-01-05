Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning in a striking red floral printed midi dress for Merry Christmas promotions. It costs…

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Merry Christmas and on Thursday she attended the trailer launch event of the movie. The Tiger 3 actress is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection, whether it's a traditional saree or a chic jumpsuit. And last night was no exception as Katrina stunned in a red printed dress and left her fans swooning. The stylish diva continues to hit the fashion mark like a pro, adding her own unique touch to outfits and making them a glamorous affair. As we await the release of her film, let's get into her wardrobe and decode her latest appearance. Don't forget to take style notes! (Also read: Katrina Kaif spends 'teen khoobsurat din' with Vicky Kaushal; latest New Year celebration pics show her in chic dress ) Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning in red floral printed midi dress. It costs…(HT Photo/VarinedrChawla)

Katrina Kaif stuns in a red printed midi dress

As Katrina's pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, her fans couldn't stop gushing over her look. Her posts are getting tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans who are showering her with compliments. Wearing a stunning midi dress, Katrina attended the event looking effortlessly stylish. With her elegant style and charming smile, she is sure to win hearts. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Katrina's stunning look features a striking red midi dress with puff sleeves, a short neck, a white buttoned bodice, a flared fit and a luxurious silk fabric adorned with a mesmerising black floral print all over, adding a feminine touch to her appearance. Her outfit showcases the perfect blend of style and grace, making it a showstopper. If you love Katrina's dress and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Katrina's dress is from the shelves of luxury clothing brand Alessandra Rich and comes with a price tag of $2020 which is equivalent to ₹1.68 lakh.

Katrina's dress is from the brand Alessandra Rich and incorporating it into your wardrobe will costs you a whooping amount of ₹1.68 lakh.(www.lyst.com)

Katrina kept her accessories to a minimum to allow her outfit to take centre stage, styling her look with just a statement white pearl earring and a pair of black strappy heels. Her glam make-up look included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, a dewy base, rosy cheeks and a hint of pink lipstick. She styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the centre, cascading beautifully down her shoulders to complete her gorgeous look.