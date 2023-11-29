Katrina Kaif stuns in gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani red saree, sets trends for brides-to-be. Her outfit costs…

Katrina Kaif is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection, be it a casual dress or a traditional saree. The Tiger 3 actress was recently seen in a mesmerising red saree, which showcased the perfect blend of elegance and glamour. With the wedding season just around the corner, her red saree look is the perfect fashion inspiration for all brides-to-be. She is known for her elegant and classy style and whatever she wears, it always turns into a glamorous affair. And her latest look is no exception. With her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense, she is making her followers swoon while we cannot take our eyes off her. Let's take a look at her breathtaking pictures. (Also read: Katrina Kaif's breathtaking yellow saree look breaks the internet, earns praise from Alia Bhatt. All pics inside ) Katrina Kaif sets trends for brides-to-be in Tarun Tahiliani saree. It costs…(Instagram/@stylebyami)

Katrina Kaif stuns in gorgeous red saree

Katrina's gorgeous saree is from the shelves of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. It comes in a stunning red shade and is made from a luxurious silk chiffon fabric. She elegantly draped the saree around herself, letting the pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. Paired with a stunning halterneck blouse embellished with gala embroidery at the neckline, added extra charm to her look. If you loved Katrina's saree and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Incorporating her attire into your wardrobe will cost you ₹109,900. Scroll dwon for more details.

katrina's red saree is from the designer Tarun Tahiliani and comes with a price tag of ₹109,900.(taruntahiliani.com)

Assisted by make-up artist Daniel Bauer, Katrina got decked up in red eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-curled lashes, contoured cheeks, luminous highlighter, darkened eyebrows and a shade of light pink lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Amit Thakur, Katrina styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open in the middle, cascading beautifully down her shoulder to complete her glamorous look. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of enchanting diamond stud earrings featuring red emeralds, multiple gold bracelets adorning her wrist and a pair of high heels. Overall, she looked like an elegant princess and certainly nailed the look.