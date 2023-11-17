Katrina Kaif steals hearts in a stunning orange saree, effortlessly blending tradition and glamour. All pics, videos

Katrina Kaif is one of those actresses who looks incredible in anything she wears, whether it's a traditional suit or a chic jumpsuit. The Tiger 3 actress recently attended designer Tarun Tahiliani's book launch event and her stunning saree look caught the attention of fashionistas. Katrina arrived donning a breathtaking orange saree that was sure to steal all hearts. She looked like an elegant princess as she draped the saree elegantly around her. With the wedding season just around the corner, Katrina's gorgeous saree look is sure to inspire your wardrobe. With her undeniable beauty and amazing fashion sense, she is making her fans swoon while we cannot take our eyes off her. Scroll down to get some style tips from the diva. (Also read: Katrina Kaif's breathtaking yellow saree look breaks the internet, earns praise from Alia Bhatt. All pics inside ) Katrina Kaif radiates ethereal beauty and steals hearts in stunning orange saree(Instagram)

Katrina Kaif stuns in glamorous orange saree

Katrina's saree comes in a captivating shade of orange that radiates festive vibes. Her saree featured an intricate heavy embroidered border all over which was embellished with sequins and gotta patti work in shades of gold and silver that added extra glamour to her look. She draped the saree gracefully, letting her pallu fall elegantly from her shoulders. She paired it with a plunging neckline and, a sleeveless blouse adorned with golden embroidery on an orange backdrop which complemented her saree perfectly. Her head-turning saree look is just wow and can convince anyone to rock an orange saree this wedding season. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

For accessories, Katrina opted for Indian jewellery, including oversized gold earrings studded with kundans and emeralds, bangles adorning her wrist and a pair of high heels. Her glam make-up look includes nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of light pink glossy lipstick. She finished off her gorgeous look with her lustrous locks styled in soft curls and left open at the centre part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders. The small green bindi on her forehead added the finishing touch to her gorgeous look.

