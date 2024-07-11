Tauba Tauba choreographer says 'attention is diverted towards' Vicky Kaushal for dance steps: Why is he glorified?

Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, starring actor Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, has become a fan favourite. The track has been a hit not only for the music but also for the choreography. Speaking with India Today, Bosco Martis, the choreographer of the song, has said that "Vicky’s dancing is possible because" he made it happen. He added that though Vicky has featured in many songs, fans are loving the actor's dance in the track because of how it has been directed. (Also Read | Bosco Martis says he’s ‘shocked’ RRR choreographer wasn’t celebrated after Oscars win) Bosco Martis choreographed Vicky Kaushal's hit song Tauba Tauba.

Bosco ‘shamelessly' wants choreographers to be celebrated

Bosco said, "Throughout the internet, most of the attention is diverted towards Vicky dancing in the song. Vicky’s dancing is possible because of a man who made it happen. Don’t get any wrong ideas here. I am happy about the song’s success but, somewhere down the line, I shamelessly want to make sure that the choreographers, not just me, need to be celebrated because they bring in that vibe. Had I not given that vibe and style, I don’t think we would have got this hype. It’s time to celebrate the choreographers just like how Madhuri [Dixit] and Saroj ma'am were celebrated."

Bosco on why Vicky's Tauba Tauba dance is a hit

Talking about Vicky, he added, "To give you an insight: Vicky has featured in many other songs, like Govinda Naam Mera. What changed this time? Why is he being glorified in this song? It’s because of how it is directed and how the moves are captured. A lot of thought has been given professionally, even in terms of ways to glorify the actor. Our duty is to keep trying our best and look for reactions."

About the song, Bad Newz

Tauba Tauba showed Vicky and Triptii Dimri grooving to its upbeat tunes, capturing the audience's attention with their energetic performance. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz promises to be a refreshing take on comedy-drama, exploring the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos. It also stars Ammy Virk. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.