Sunny Deol says he did Tauba Tauba steps long before Vicky Kaushal; Karan Johar agrees. Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal's hook steps in the new song Tauba Tauba has been liked by both celebrities and his fans. Now, actor Sunny Deol has said that he did the dance 'before anyone else', and filmmaker Karan Johar has also agreed to it. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba: ‘The biggest relief was when she approved of the song’) Sunny Deol dances to Chhammak Chhallo; Vicky Kaushal groovies to Tauba Tauba song.

Did Sunny do Tauba Tauba hook step almost 30 years ago?

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sunny shared his old video from the film Ajay (1996). In it, Sunny and Karisma Kapoor danced to the song Chhammak Chhallo. The audio was edited to add the Tauba Tauba song to it. In it, Sunny was seen doing steps similar to that of Vicky.

Here's what Karan Johar said

Sharing it, Sunny wrote, "When they say you can't dance, and then you find you did it before anyone else did." The original video was shared by a fan with the caption, "Vicky's gonna have to wait." The words in the clip read, "Sunny Deol did it before anyone else." Karan Johar also re-posted the clip on his Instagram Stories. He said, "OMG!!!!!! He did it first!!!! Sunny sir (red heart emojis)."

Vicky garnered praise, dances to song at Ambani event

Many celebrities, including Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, praised Vicky for his dance in the song. On his Instagram, Salman shared the song's video and wrote, "Great moves, Vicky. Song looking good. Best wishes." Hrithik Roshan commented on Vicky's dance video, "Well done, man. Love the style." During the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Vicky and Shehnaaz Gill danced to the trackfrom his upcoming film Bad Newz.

About Bad Newz

Tauba Tauba showed Vicky and Tripti Dimri grooving to its upbeat tunes, capturing the audience's attention with their energetic performance. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz promises to be a refreshing take on comedy-drama, exploring the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos. It also stars Ammy Virk.

The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.