Vicky Kaushal says there is no truth to Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumours, shares how he will be celebrating her birthday

Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming release Bad Newz. The actor also attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday, where Katrina Kaif's appearance sparked pregnancy rumours, once again. At a recent event for the promotions of Bad Newz, Vicky addressed the rumours, and said that there is no truth to them. (Also read: Katrina Kaif makes a public appearance with Vicky Kaushal after months at Anant Ambani wedding; fans speculate pregnancy) Vicky Kaushal talked about celebrating a quality time with Katrina Kaif on her birthday.

What Vicky said about Katrina

When Vicky was asked about his plans for celebrating Katrina's birthday on July 16, and when he will be giving the ‘good news’, the actor said,“Thank you! It's a very special day. Plan yahi hai (The plan is to) just to spend some quality time together because bahot time promotions chal rahi hai (promotions are going on for a long time), and she's also been travelling. Aur good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh (The good news that you are talking about) we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation.”

More details

On Friday, Katrina made her first public appearance after months with Vicky Kaushal at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, and fans began speculating if they could see a bump. She looked stunning in a red saree with gold detailing, paired with gold jewels.

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They often share picture with each other on their social media.

Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz, which revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19.