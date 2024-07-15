Shanaya Kapoor got into a fight with security guards at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding? Watch video

The argument reportedly arose when the security guard insisted on checking Shanaya's handbag as part of the wedding's stringent security protocol. However, she seemingly took umbrage at routine security measures.

The video was shared by a TikTok user, who was also present at the wedding. The person shared that Shanaya, 24, got into an argument with the guards when they asked to check her bags before her entry to the venue.

In the video, Shanaya can be seen wearing an ivory kurta set and arguing with a security guard. She looked visibly miffed. The video was also shared on Reddit, and some people slammed Shanaya.

A user on Reddit wrote, “Shanaya Kapoor -0 percent movie, 100 percent attitude.”Another comment read, “Behen tera toh career bhi nahin hai (Your career has not even started). You should be thankful that at least these hardworking security guys are giving you some attention.” Others called her a “brat” and advised her to “chill” as she is “yet to debut” in films. “I guess its all in the surname,” wrote one, with one shared, “At least the guards have a career lol”.

“I really hope the guards used this line against her when she threw her tantrums lmao,” shared one user. Another wrote, “exactly her career tanked even before it took off”.

One shared, “Apple doesn't fall far from the tree... Maheep's daughter after all”, while another one wrote, “Shanaya Kapoor: “Do you know who I am?!” Security: “… no ”Shanaya Kapoor: “…”

Shanaya is the niece of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. She is Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor's cousin. Shanaya was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production film Bedhadak along with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie was announced in 2022. Shanaya will now be making her film debut with Mohanlal's Vrushabha.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations in Mumbai between July 12-14 were graced by several political dignitaries and celebrities from around the world.

Shanaya was one of the many guests who was part of almost all pre and post wedding celebrations. Right from the pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, followed by a bash on board a luxury cruise in Europe, to the rest of the wedding rituals in July,

A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the months-long celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend. Anant and Radhika tied the knot on Friday. The newlyweds were cheered by friends and relatives at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive as part of the Mangal Utsav (a festival of Bliss), which marked what many have dubbed as the wedding of the year.

The reception was attended by the likes of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh.