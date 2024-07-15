Janhvi Kapoor's quirky blazer dress from Balmain makes fans question her style: 'This looks so bad'

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai today dressed in a quirky monochrome ensemble. The actor attended the trailer preview of her upcoming movie Ulajh with director Sudhanshu Saria and costars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The dress garnered flak from her fans, who questioned the choice of the actor's stylist. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone's sindoori red anarkali suit for Ambani wedding won your heart? It can be yours at this price...) Janhvi Kapoor wears a black and white blazer dress for an event. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor wears an overturned blazer dress by Balmain

Janhvi Kapoor chose a black and white gown to attend the trailer premiere of her upcoming film Ulajh. The quirky ensemble is from Balmain and gives the illusion of a blazer dress. The overturned ensemble features notch lapel collars on the front, a strapless design flaunting the actor’s decolletage, a faux button closure on the front, mock pockets, and a floor-grazing full-body hem. Meanwhile, the figure-hugging silhouette and the front thigh-high slit added risque elements to her dress.

What did the internet say?

A fan shared Janhvi’s pictures in the dress on Reddit, and many were not impressed with her look. A user wrote, “Good concept, bad execution. And what's with that tag.” Another wrote, “What on God's green earth is this? My god, that label placement is so tacky.” “That looks SO BAD, I can't,” a netizen remarked. Another said, “Janhvi served for 2 days straight and then choked with this look.”

How did Janhvi style the Balmain dress?

Janhvi kept the styling simple yet captivating for her monochromatic attire. For accessories, she wore a chunky gold bracelet, statement rings, sunglasses, and black and white pumps. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose side-parted loose tresses, nude lips, subtle shimmering eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge on the cheeks, and feathered brows.

About Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter. She made her debut with Dhadak. She will be next seen in Devara Part 1, which also stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film will release on September 27.