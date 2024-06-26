Janhvi Kapoor wore a backless floral dress during her outing in Paris; here's what her summer look costs

Janhvi Kapoor travelled to Paris this week to walk for Rahul Mishra's couture showcase during the fashion week. Janhvi made her international runway debut for the designer's ethereal show that features magnetic looks. The actor shared photos from her time in Paris on Instagram, and one shows her dressed in a floral backless maxi. Check out its price inside. (Also Read | Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat up Paris in matching styles for date night; couples take notes. Pics) Janhvi Kapoor wears a backless floral dress during an outing in Paris. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor wears a floral backless dress in Paris

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys an outing in Paris. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Paris during her stay in the City Of Lights wearing a backless floral dress. Janhvi chose the ensemble for a day outing and clicked a picture of herself while eating ice cream. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Reformation and makes for a perfect summer sartorial pick to lounge in the sun, go for picnics, or have brunches with your best friends.

What is the price of Janhvi's dress?

The price of the dress Janhvi Kapoor wore in Paris. (saksfifthavenue.com)

The Reformation ensemble is called the Seila Floral Linen Halter Maxi Dress. Adding it to your summer wardrobe will cost approximately ₹12,733 (USD 152.60).

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's summer dress

The Reformation summer dress comes in a white hue decked with spring-inspired light pink, fuschia pink, orange, blue, and green floral patterns. The dress has a square neckline, a plunging backless design, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a flowy skirt.

Meanwhile, the ribbon ties on the shoulder and back allow one to play with different looks. For instance, Janhvi secured the ties by tying them together like straps. You can create different looks by tying them in a criss-cross style or halter straps.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with rings, and for the glam, she opted for pink eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairdo.