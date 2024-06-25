 Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat up Paris in matching styles for date night; couples take notes. Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat up Paris in matching styles for date night; couples take notes. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 25, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were clicked enjoying date nights in Paris, wearing matching styles. Couples should take notes from the stars.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are having a blast in Paris. After their appearance at the Vogue World 2024 show - while Kendall modelled, Bad Bunny performed - the model and musician were seen in Paris. The couple hit the town for dinner on one night, and on another, they attended an event. They embraced matching styles in chic outfits for both occasions. (Also Read | It's Preity Zinta's fashion renaissance era: 3 times she stole our hearts with her latest looks)

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out in Paris in matching styles for date night. (Instagram)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out in Paris in matching styles for date night. (Instagram)

What Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny wore for their date night in Paris

For their romantic dinner date, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny opted for complementary grey ensembles. While twinning is a familiar concept among couples, the model and musician's outfits appeared to be cut from the exact same roll of fabric. Kendall wore a grey-coloured off-shoulder top and pants from Khy, her sister Kylie Jenner's label, and Bad Bunny chose a double-breasted suit and a black tee.

Kendall's grey top has a twisted off-shoulder design on one side, a half-sleeve on another, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem. the model paired the blouse with matching high-waisted grey pants featuring a fit-and-flared silhouette. She rounded off the look with a black clutch, kitten heels, loose locks, brown lip shade, feathered brows, rouge on the cheeks, and a dewy base.

Bad Bunny complemented Kendall in a grey blazer with notch lapels, full-length sleeves, and an open front. The singer completed his date night outfit with grey tapered pants, a black crewneck tee, white sneakers, sunglasses, and rings.

For attending an event at a restaurant in Paris, Kendall wore a black column dress featuring side-bust cut-outs, a round neckline, a figure-hugging fit, a sheer maxi-length skirt, and a back slit. She glammed the dress with strappy heels, gold earrings, a centre-parted ponytail, pink lips, and a clean-makeup look.

Bad Bunny also wore an all-black outfit to the event. The singer chose an oversized jacket featuring wide collars, full-length sleeves, front button closure, and a cropped hem. He styled it with matching black pants, sunglasses, a chain, ear studs, rings, gloves, and dress shoes.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat up Paris in matching styles for date night; couples take notes. Pics


