Katy Perry leaves little to the imagination in barely-there gown, Kendall Jenner steals the show in nude corset dress

Katy Perry and Kendall Jenner made headlines with their daring fashion choices at the Vogue World Paris 2024 event on Sunday evening. The global stars lit up the runway in barely-there gowns, radiating sartorial brilliance at Place Vendôme. The event in Paris was a star-studded affair, with A-listers gracing the show in glamorous gowns and exquisite attire, offering a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. However, what truly caught the attention of fashion critics was Katy Perry's show-stopping look, which left little to the imagination as she stormed the runway. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner closed the show in a stunning nude corset dress. Let's decode their head-turning looks and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Hailey Bieber proves maternity fashion can also be bold in risqué lace catsuit, flaunts baby bump on date with Justin ) Kendall Jenner and Katy Perry steal the show in risqué outfits at Paris fashion event.(Gettyimages)

Katy Perry's barely-there gown

The Firework singer, 39, strutted through the Parisian plaza in an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress featuring geometric shapes, adorned with an array of peach-coloured tulle floral embellishments throughout her skirt. The revealing garment showcased plenty of skin, but she confidently rocked it as she made her way around the plaza for the VIP guests in attendance.

She wore her dark hair slicked back for an elegant look. Her glamorous makeup included rosy lip colour, matching eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and contoured cheekbones with a hint of blush. She completed her look with lace-up boots.

Kendall Jenner rocks nude corset dress

Kendall Jenner closed the show in a nude corset dress.(Gettyimages)

Kendall Jenner is known for setting fashion trends, and naked dressing is clearly her favourite style. Whether it's her white sheer Swan dress at Cannes Film Festival or her black naked dress at the Met Gala 2024, she clearly knows how to ace risqué outfits. Her latest show-stopping look was no exception, as she stormed the runway in a nude-coloured sheer dress.

The supermodel, 28, put on a leggy display in the elegant semi-sheer petticoat underskirt. She showcased her slim frame and cinched waist in the figure-hugging garment as she strutted outside the famed Place Vendôme. The extended floor-sweeping train at the back added extra drama to her breathtaking look. Kendall completed her catwalk ensemble with chic white gloves and a swipe of red lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and parted in the middle, she finished off her look perfectly.