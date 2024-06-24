Hailey Bieber proves maternity fashion can also be bold in risqué lace catsuit, flaunts baby bump on date with Justin

Hailey Bieber looked absolutely stunning in a sleek black risqué outfit as she proudly showed her growing baby bump during a romantic date with Justin Bieber in New York on Saturday. The couple savoured precious moments together ahead of their first child's arrival. Known for her glamorous take on maternity fashion, she continues to experiment with bold looks, from cropped bandana tops to daring high heels, embracing her pregnancy with style. Her latest look for the date with Justin was no exception, as she made heads turn in a see-through black catsuit. Scroll down to know more about her stylish appearance. (Also read: Deepika Padukone rocks high heels during pregnancy: Rihanna, Bipasha Basu and more celebs who’ve done it too. Check pics ) Hailey Bieber turns heads in a striking black catsuit, showcasing her growing baby bump with style during a recent outing with Justin.(Instagram)

Hailey Bieber redefines maternity fashion in sheer black dress

Hailey's stunning pregnancy look featured a sheer black bodysuit in nude fabric and black lace that clung to her every curve with a ruffled collar. The floral detailing throughout added a touch of oomph to her outfit. The daring ensemble perfectly accentuated Bieber's curves, including her growing baby bump. For added chic, she teamed the look with an oversized leather jacket with a double collar, baggy sleeves, buttoned bodice, belted waist and maxi-length hemline.

Accessories matter

In terms of accessories, she kept things understated and styled her look with black oval sunglasses, a small black handbag, and a pair of suede slingbacks. Her minimal makeup featured nude eyeshadow, mascara, defined lashes, subtle brows, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy lips. With her luscious tresses styled in a messy bun, she rounded off her stylish maternity ensemble.

Meanwhile, international pop sensation Justin Bieber chose a relaxed style with loose-fitting layers, pairing an oversized grey T-shirt with a tan sweater. In a bold fashion statement, he layered two sets of basketball shorts—one red and one white. Completing his look, he opted for white socks, black leather Mary Janes, and a brown velvet "C" baseball hat.

Hailey's maternity wardrobe features casual staples such as cropped t-shirts, boxy blazers and wide-legged trousers. Just a few days ago, she was pictured wearing a summery floral top in shades of blue and white. The tie-up top was stylishly secured with a knot at the back and featured a plunging neckline that elegantly accentuated Hailey's cleavage. She paired it with matching briefs with a floral pattern in pale blue, green and pink. We can't wait to see more of her fashion-forward pregnancy outfits.