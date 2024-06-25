It's Preity Zinta's fashion renaissance era: 3 times she stole our hearts with her latest looks

Preity Zinta attended Rahul Mishra's haute couture show at the Paris Fashion Week. The actor dominated the front row as the designer displayed his latest haute couture Fall line, Aura. She wore a strapless ivory dress from the designer's Spring 2024 collection. Keep reading as we decode Preity's couture look for the front row. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor debuts at Paris Fashion Week for Rahul Mishra in a sensual black bustier and skirt. Viral video) Preity Zinta dominates the front row at Rahul Mishra's Paris Fashion Week show. (Instagram)

Preity Zinta attends Rahul Mishra's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week

Preity Zinta's ivory strapless dress by Rahul Mishra to attend his show features a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice with structured boning, silver and ivory sequin embellishments, floral applique work embroidered on the skirt, a gathered design on hips, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-length asymmetric hem.

Preity kept the styling minimal with the ensemble to allow her dress to shine independently. The star chose dainty ear studs, a silver bracelet watch, and embellished peep-toe pumps. For the glam, she opted for side-parted loose tresses, shimmering pink eye shadow, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mauve lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base.

Preity Zinta's impeccable fashion roster

This latest appearance at the Paris Fashion Week is among the many stunning international appearances the actor has made these past few months. Earlier, Preity was among the many Bollywood stars who attended the Cannes Film Festival. Here are 4 looks of the actor we loved.

Beauty in white

Preity slipped into a floor-length white gown for her first appearance at the festival. She wore a backless pearl-white gown featuring bows on the sleeves, sequin embellishments, and a figure-hugging fit. She styled the ensemble with pearl earrings, a coiffed hairdo, and striking makeup.

The Desi Girl moment

Preity Zinta walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a blush pink saree, serving a Desi Girl moment for her fans. Her saree features sequin embellishments, and she styled the traditional look with a sleeveless blouse, side-parted loose tresses, statement earrings, winged eyeliner, blush pink lips, a bracelet, and mascara-adorned lashes.

The sundress

Preity took a stroll in Cannes wearing a floral-printed maxi dress featuring a collared neckline, button closures on the bodice, a full-body hem length, quarter-length sleeves, a cinched waist, and a flared skirt. She wore the ensemble with green heels, a straw hat, sunglasses, hoops, and loose locks.