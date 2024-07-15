Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to claim that son Meezan was 'gifted 30 cr apartment' for introducing Radhika Merchant to Anant

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has been left amused by Kamaal R Khan's claim that his son Meezan Jafri played cupid for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who recently married in Mumbai. Moreover, he dismissed Kamaal's claim that Meezan got an apartment worth ₹30 crore as gift from Anant's billionaire-father, Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, for his favour. (Also Read: Step inside Jaaved Jaaferi's massive sea-facing Bandra home with stunning decor and a calm vibe) Jaaved Jaaferi rejects Kamaal R Khan's claim about his son Meezan Jafri's involvement in the Ambani wedding

Jaaved's response to Kamaal's claim

Kamaal took to his X handle on Sunday and wrote, “Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of ₹30cr. Actually Meezan did introduce Radhika Merchant to Anant Ambani. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. (Grin emoji)."

However, Jaaved soon reposted Kamaal's tweet and wrote, “Kuch bhi (Whatever)!!!! (grin emoji).” Several X users also echoed Jaaved's sentiment. One of them commented, “KRK still believes in WhatsApp forwards.” Another wrote sarcastically, “Don’t believe it? Matlab you’re not using Whatsapp correctly.” “Iska har tweet hi hai kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Each tweet by him screams whatever) (laughing with tears emoji).”

Meezan is a close friend of Anant Ambani, and was seen participating closely in all the wedding festivities across the month. Meezan began his career as an Assistant Director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He made his acting debut as the lead in Bhansali's 2019 production Malaal, opposite the filmmaker's niece Sharmin Segal. He also starred in Hungama 2 (2021) and Yaariyan 2 last year. He will next be seen in Miranda Boys. Meanwhile, Jaaved was last seen in the 2022 Netflix India film Jaadugar.

Ambani wedding

A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.

The newlyweds were cheered by friends and relatives at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive – a convention center built and owned by the Ambani family — as part of the “Mangal Utsav” (a festival of Bliss), which marked what many have dubbed as the wedding of the year.

Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who attended the ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.