Step inside Jaaved Jaaferi's massive sea-facing Bandra home with stunning decor and a calm vibe

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has opened the doors to his stunning Mumbai home for Architectural Digest in a new house tour video. The actor, known of starring in multiple Bollywood movies in the 90s and as the judge on hit dance reality show Boogie Woogie, gave the house tour with his kids Meezaan and Alaviaa. (Also read: Step inside Anshula Kapoor’s Art Deco home, straight from Legoland and Pinterest) Javed Jaaferi shares a beautiful home in Bandra with his family.

A pristine living room

The house in Bandra is washed with beige hues and textured walls. There are tall plants--rubber plant, plumerias-- in all corners. A plush sage green couch sits in the living room, next to some comfy-looking chairs in boucle texture. Large white paper lamps adorn the ceilings, and Spanish decor-inspired dining table set gets a corner of its own.

Jaaved shared in the video that he was always a ‘Bandra boy’ before moving to Lokhandwala. However, his kids insisted that they should move to Bandra again. While Javed was not so sure about it at first, with Bandra being infamous for its dense population, the house won his heart instantly. “Earlier my problem with Bandra was that, with the amount of construction everywhere, buildings are situated amusingly close together where you can open the door and ask for a cup of sugar. But when I saw this place I just fell in love," he told AD.

A look at the kids' rooms

The actor also gives the camera crew a tour of his enormous terrace with sea views. Then, Meezaan and Alaviaa take turns as they show around their rooms with massive closets, cushy beds and special things in their rooms that they love. While Meezaan showed his music CDs collection, Alaviaa shows her PlayStation on which she loves to play Fortnite.

Jaaved says that what he loves about the house, his fourth, is the energy it has. He adds that while a house is just four walls, what makes it a home are the people that live in it and share warms moments of love, care and sharing.