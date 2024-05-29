Step inside Anshula Kapoor’s Art Deco home, straight from Legoland and Pinterest

As a homebody, Anshula Kapoor prefers the indoors to the bustle of the outdoors. Therefore, she made sure that her humble home is also the prettiest and cosiest when choosing the interiors for it. Anshula opened the doors to her home for Brut in a recent video and fans loved her sweet space and sweeter personality. (Also read: Step inside Anil Kapoor's 4-floor Mumbai home with the most stunning terrace garden you've ever seen) Anshula Kapoor opened the doors to her 2-bedroom flat in Mumbai for a tour.

With walls and furniture in mellow colour palette, Anshula's home offers a peaceful vibe. But who said peaceful ought to be boring? Take a loot at how Anshuls makes her home interesting and quirky too.

Lego Love

Anshula Kapoor’s home is a treat for Lego fans. Her home boasts a wall of Lego pieces, including a vintage typewriter, a black toy car, an Infinity Gauntlet, and even a bonsai tree. Figurines of cartoon characters such as Ninja Turtles and Minions give a quirky vibe to her home.

Pinterest-y pinning

Anshula Kapoor manifested her Pinterest board. She revealed in the video that Pinterest was where she found decor inspiration for her bar, with a terrazzo-tile top. Anshula said she recently discovered terrazzo and is in love with aesthetic, incorporating it even in her bathroom and the terrace. Terrazzo is a tile material made by combining chips of marble and granite.

Time-glitching art

Surrealistic paintings adorn her walls. Anshula said that she bought them in Dubai with her ‘sister’. We wonder if she was talking about her cousin Sonam Kapoor. She said, “It’s an art that caught my eye and I ended up picking them out”. The paintings are abstract in nature, merging Victorian aesthetic with contemporary elements.

Prep for Swiftie Nation

Currently, Anshula is listening to Taylor Swift on repeat, as she will attend her concert soon. Although not a Swiftie, she yearns for the taste of the ‘Swiftie experience’.

Her DVD collection

In the work room, which she shares with her brother Arjun Kapoor for meetings and content shoots, an old school cupboard containing Arjun Kapoor’s massive DVD collection takes center stage. “And it’s just a quarter of it. This is your DVD library,” Anshula said.

Of movies, thalis, and Legos

Anshula’s favourite movies are Shawshank Redemption, Chris Evans' Gifted, Pretty Woman, and Jab We Met. She has been experimenting and trying new cuisines in 2024. She savoured sadya for the first time in Kerala, which is a traditional Malayalam thali. She also had her first Gujarati thali in Mumbai. And being a Lego fan, she aims to build as many Lego sets as possible to fill up her home.

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, late Mona Shourie. She is the elder sister of actor Arjun Kapoor and half-sister of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She previously worked for Google and HRX and ran an organisation, Fankind, for a few years.