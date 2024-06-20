Shanaya Kapoor blooms in dazzling mini 3D rose dress and it costs…

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is all rosy in a rose dress. She shared her look on Instagram with her fans, serving serious Barbie vibes. It’s the perfect summer look, both classy and chic. The simplicity of the mini dress adds a touch of old-school charm. Fans are swooning in the comments, calling her a real-life rose! Shanaya Kapoor dazzles in NBL's mini rose dress.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rosy look

Shanaya Kapoor dress is a Rose-Appliqué Cady mini dress by NDS the Label. The dress has a delicate round neckline, and highlights a cluster of 3D pink roses that blossom across the front, adding a touch of whimsical romance. A matching pink pump with a dainty bow completes the look, creating a charming vibe. Minimalist accessories, including a single pink stud earring, keep the focus on the dress's stunning floral details. Her hair cascades down her back, tucked behind her ears for a clean look. With a soft, nude makeup palette and a touch of rosy pink on her lips, Shanaya truly embodies the essence of a blooming rose.

The dress costs…

The mini dress is from NDS the Label, which specialises in women’s luxurious ready-to-wear. Established in 2021 by Ukrainian native Nadia Bundziak, NDS the Label has a wide variety in its collection. The dress Shanaya wore is from their La Vie En Rose collection, which features pieces that reflect romantic and floral vibes.

The dreamy dress costs $1,682.(ndsthelabel.com)

The Rose-Appliqué Cady mini dress is listed on their official website, at a whopping $1,682, which is roughly ₹1.4 lakhs.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor wow in summer dresses for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events

Shanaya's work front

She worked in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', in 2020, as an assistant director. Shanaya is all set for her acting debut in the pan-India film Vrushabha, which will be released in 2024. She will be starring opposite Mohanlal and Roshan Meka in the film.