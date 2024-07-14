'Another classic spoiled': Fans disappointed with Mere Mehboob recreation from Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz

Mere Mehboob revisit fails to recreate '90s magic

The song starts with a slow-motion romantic dance of Vicky and Triptii at a serene location. Apart from the conflict between Vicky and Ammy Virk over trying to prove themselves, there are also moments of them bonding with each other. In the end, the duo end up sharing the bed with each other after Triptii scares them by narrating a horror story. Fans do not seem very impressed with the background score as compared to the original and asked why would they spoil a classic song.

Fans disapprove Mere Mehboob recreation

A fan commented, “Another classic song spoiled.” Another fan wrote, “Having SRK as a guest in this song would have been the most beautiful thing as a tribute. Because he owns this song.” A user wrote, “Ruined the song well.” Another user commented, “Why can't they make new songs.” A user also opined, “Another old classic song spoiled ...stop spoiling old classic song.. specially SRK songs.”

Mere Mehboob in Mahesh Bhatt's Duplicate

For the unversed the original song in Duplicate featured Shah Rukh, Juhi and Sonali Bendre as it depicted their love traingle. In the fun track Shah Rukh dances with Sonali while he dreams about Juhi whom he is in love with. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial had Shah Rukh in a double-role. He played a simpleton chef and an underworld Don in the romantic action-comedy.

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz is based on the concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, in which Triptii's character is pregnant with both Vicky and Amy's children. The Anand Tiwari directorial is a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer Good Newwz. Bad Newz is backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Prime Video India. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

The movie releases on July 19.