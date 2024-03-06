 Alia, Rakul Preet, Athiya, Ahan, Vijay stun in black at Mumbai event. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Vijay Varma stun in black at Mumbai event. See pics

Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Vijay Varma stun in black at Mumbai event. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 06, 2024 07:37 AM IST

For the event, Alia Bhatt wore a black pantsuit. Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a white shirt, black high-waisted shorts, tights and a shimmery jacket.

Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Vijay Varma, and Vedang Raina, attended a Gucci event in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the actors posing and smiling for the camera also emerged on social media platforms. Gucci hosted the event celebrating the Spring Summer 2024 collection. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in new pics from Ambani bash)

Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, and Ahan Shetty attended an event.
What Alia, Rakul Preet, Athiya wore for event

For the event, Alia wore a black pantsuit, paired it with a gold necklace and earrings. Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a white shirt, black high-waisted shorts, tights and a shimmery jacket. Both of them carried bags. Athiya Shetty opted for a black pantsuit, similar to what Alia wore, and heels. She also opted for earrings and carried a maroon bag.

Check out what Ahan, Vijay and Vedang chose to wear

Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty wore a white T-shirt under a coffee jacket, paired it with black pants and brown shoes. Vijay Varma was seen in a black jacket, denims and shoes. Vedang Raina opted for a white shirt, wide-legged black trousers and matching shoes. Radhika Madan wore a shimmering red dress over a white shirt, black tie and matching heels. Wardha Khan chose a satin shirt, printed skirt, and black boots. She also carried a bag.

(L-R) Alia Bhatt, Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty, and Vedang Raina at a Mumbai event.
Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Varma, Radhika Madan and Wardha Khan were also spooted.
Alia talks about her daughter

A video was later shared by VOGUE India on its Instagram page of Alia answering a few questions. She was asked about a film that would "live on your fashion moodboard". Alia replied, “Devil Wears Prada, one but also Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

Alia was asked about the wellness ritual she follows "first thing in the morning". "Go give my daughter a big hug and kiss because there's no such wellness like love," she replied. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

Alia's films

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly. She will soon be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

