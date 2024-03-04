 Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha close in new pics from Ambani bash | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in new pics from Ambani bash

Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in new pics from Ambani bash

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 04, 2024 06:33 PM IST

Alia Bhatt attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Check out her new pics from the three day festivities.

Alia Bhatt debuted daughter Raha Kapoor's face on her Instagram account on Monday, as she shared a bunch of new pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alia attended the three-day affair with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Kareena Kapoor and others leave for Mumbai after 3-day Jamnagar bash: Pics)

Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha Kapoor.

Alia shares new pictures from pre-wedding bash

Alia's photo album from the three-day festivities started with a cute picture where she held Raha on her lap. Alia faced Raha and smiled, and the little one looked cute in a matching brown printed dress. In the second picture, Alia was seen with Ranbir in a black and white picture, as they smiled at each other. The next picture had Alia pose in her traditional outfit from last evening. A second picture had Alia getting her makeup done along with Kareena Kapoor.



Sharing the pictures, Alia added the caption: “wholesome.” Karan Johar commented on the pictures and had a cute word for little Raha, which read, “Pudding (red heart emoticons)” A fan wrote, “Finally the most awaited Raha’s insta debut.” Another said, “The first picture has our heart.”

More details

Earlier, an inside video of the event had surfaced on social media, where Alia was seen taking Raha to meet Anant Ambani. As Anant Ambani sees them from a distance, he comes over to greet them. Alia also urges Raha to respond to Anant, but she turns her face away, while he smiles at her cute expression.

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The duo kept Raha away from limelight and paparazzi for more than a year, and finally revealed her face during the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family last year in December.

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She recently completed the shoot of Vasan Bala's Jigra, which will also star Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in her kitty.

