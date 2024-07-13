From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Tauba Tauba: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg at Ambani wedding. Watch

The wedding ceremony of Businessman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar were seen partying together. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet at Ambani wedding, greets Rajinikanth with folded hands) Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif enjoy together at the Ambani wedding

Galaxy of stars

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, we see Vicky, Ranbir, Kriti, Arjun, Alia, Katrina, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan making a circle and dancing together. The video starts with Shah Rukh's iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya fading away. Shah Rukh, who was on his knees to perform the memorable hook step from Mani Ratnam's Dil Se (1998) as Vicky cheered on, gets up as the song finishes.

Seconds later, Vicky's new viral song, Tauba Tauba, from his upcoming comedy Bad Newz, starts playing. Vicky smiles as Katrina lights up, looking at him. She's also seen chatting with Alia as the two actors step back from the dance floor. Ranbir then starts doing the viral Tauba Tauba hook step with Vicky.

Soon, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, actor-wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara, 11, entered the circle. Namrata hugged and greeted Shah Rukh and Alia as Mahesh embraced Ranbir. Sitara also politely greeted everyone, including Alia Bhatt, who she has a viral picture with as a five-year-old.

It was an interesting mix as Shah Rukh has shared screen space with Vicky in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year, with Ranbir in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), with Alia in Dear Zindagi (2016), and with Katrina in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Zero (2018). Katrina, now married to Vicky, is Ranbir's ex. Ranbir, Vicky and Alia will soon reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

About the wedding

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their celebrations continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.