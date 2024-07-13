Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet at Ambani wedding, greets Rajinikanth with folded hands

Many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of celebrities greeting each other, dancing or sharing conversations have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya don't join rest of the Bachchan clan for photos at Ambani wedding; pose separately for paparazzi) Shah Rukh Khan seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at Ambani wedding.

Shah Rukh touches Amitabh, Jaya's feet

In a video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh was seen greeting Rajinikanth and his wife Latha with folded hands. The actor then shook hands with Aaditya Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar. He then approached Amitabh Bachchan and touched his feet. Shah Rukh repeated the gesture with Jaya Bachchan too. He also spoke to Jaya which left her laughing.

Who wore what to the event

For the event, Shah Rukh wore a green Pathani sherwani-styled set and accessorised with a beaded neckpiece. Amitabh was seen in a cream traditional outfit. Jaya opted for a colourful saree. Rajinikanth was seen in a traditional white outfit, while Latha wore a saffron and green saree.

Anant and Radhika are married now

After months of pre-wedding festivities, Anant and Radhika got married on Friday. They exchanged vows in a spectacular ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields. Radhika stunned in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, complemented by elegant jewellery. Anant wore a golden sherwani for the occasion.

Upcoming events of Anant and Radhika

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav (wedding reception), on July 14. The wedding ceremony saw the presence of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.