KL Rahul reveals how he convinced Athiya Shetty to name their daughter Evaarah: ‘I googled what the meaning is’

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s daughter's name Evaarah has a fun story behind it. KL Rahul has revealed that after stumbling upon the name, he googled its meaning and fell in love with it. However, convincing wife Athiya to seal the deal took some serious convincing. Also read: Meet baby Evaarah: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name on cricketer's birthday; meaning and more inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were blessed with a baby girl on March 24.

KL Rahul shares story behind Evaarah

KL Rahul spoke about selecting the name of his daughter during an event. A video of the same featuring Rahul, who is playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025, has emerged on social media.

KL Rahul said, “This is something that I just stumbled upon. Aisa nahi that we went through a lot of books ya kuch dhundh rahe the (it’s not like we were scanning through a lot of books searching for the same). We did go through a couple of name books that were sent by some close friends”.

“And then I stumbled upon this name somewhere... Then I googled Evaarah and checked what the meaning is. I loved it from the minute I saw it. It took me a little time to convince Athiya. But her parents and my parents loved it. Then she slowly fell in love with that name,” he added.

Athiya and KL Rahul reveal name of baby daughter

In April, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul marked a special milestone on the cricketer's birthday by sharing the first photo of their baby girl. The couple also revealed her name. They introduced their daughter with their virtual family on Instagram, with a caption which read, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God”. The photo showed KL Rahul holding little Evaarah close, while Athiya looked at her lovingly.

Evaarah is a Sanskrit word that means “gift of God”. In March, Athiya took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her daughter with a cute post. She posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, "Blessed with a baby girl".

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read,"Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.