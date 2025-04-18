Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meet baby Evaarah: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name on cricketer's birthday; meaning and more inside

ByAadrika Sominder
Apr 18, 2025 02:43 PM IST

As KL Rahul turned 33, he and Athiya Shetty gave fans a birthday surprise of their own — revealing the name of their daughter, Evaarah

KL Rahul turned 33 today, and while fans poured in their wishes for the cricketer, he and wife Athiya Shetty had a surprise of their own. The couple revealed the name of their baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post, making it a double celebration for the family and their followers. The caption read, “Our baby girl, our everything. 🪷 Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God 🪷,” introducing their daughter to the world. The photo showed KL Rahul holding little Evaarah close, while Athiya looked at her lovingly, cue the collective “aww.” And just like that, Instagram got a little more wholesome.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name

Meaning of the name ‘Evaarah’

The name Evaarah is rooted in Sanskrit and means “Gift of God.” Used in various contexts, the timeless name is often used in poetry and reflects a divine blessing or a gift bestowed by God. Rather fitting since it rolls off your tongue softly and is timeless, much like the parents’ vibe.

Athiya and KL relationship timeline

Athiya and KL tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony back in January 2023, and welcomed their daughter on March 24, 2025. They first broke the news with a minimal yet striking illustration of two swans, captioned: “Blessed with a Baby Girl – 24.03.2025 – Athiya & Rahul.” Now, with the name finally out, fans are overjoyed.

While baby Evaarah is only a few weeks old, she’s already got fans, a beautiful name, and an Instagram debut worth remembering. We’re not saying she’s about to be the internet’s favourite star baby, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she is.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Meet baby Evaarah: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name on cricketer's birthday; meaning and more inside
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On