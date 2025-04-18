Meet baby Evaarah: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name on cricketer's birthday; meaning and more inside

KL Rahul turned 33 today, and while fans poured in their wishes for the cricketer, he and wife Athiya Shetty had a surprise of their own. The couple revealed the name of their baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post, making it a double celebration for the family and their followers. The caption read, “Our baby girl, our everything. 🪷 Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God 🪷,” introducing their daughter to the world. The photo showed KL Rahul holding little Evaarah close, while Athiya looked at her lovingly, cue the collective “aww.” And just like that, Instagram got a little more wholesome. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name

Meaning of the name ‘Evaarah’

The name Evaarah is rooted in Sanskrit and means “Gift of God.” Used in various contexts, the timeless name is often used in poetry and reflects a divine blessing or a gift bestowed by God. Rather fitting since it rolls off your tongue softly and is timeless, much like the parents’ vibe.

Athiya and KL relationship timeline

Athiya and KL tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony back in January 2023, and welcomed their daughter on March 24, 2025. They first broke the news with a minimal yet striking illustration of two swans, captioned: “Blessed with a Baby Girl – 24.03.2025 – Athiya & Rahul.” Now, with the name finally out, fans are overjoyed.

While baby Evaarah is only a few weeks old, she’s already got fans, a beautiful name, and an Instagram debut worth remembering. We’re not saying she’s about to be the internet’s favourite star baby, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she is.