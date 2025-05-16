Paresh Rawal confirms quitting Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3; fans say ‘it should not be made now’

One of the most anticipated films in Bollywood is Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3. Fans are excited to see the iconic trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—back on screen together. However, Paresh has now made a shocking revelation to Bollywood Hungama about his role in Hera Pheri 3, leaving everyone saddened. (Also Read: Paresh Rawal clarifies his 'not a friend' remark for Akshay Kumar: ‘Matha kharab ho gaya’) Paresh Rawal steps back from Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh Rawal confirms quitting Hera Pheri 3

A source told the portal that Paresh stepped back from Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences. “There were creative differences between the makers and Paresh Rawal. As a result, the actor decided to step down from the film,” the source stated. Later, when the portal reached out to Paresh, the actor confirmed the news and said, “Yes, it’s a fact.”

Fans react to Paresh Rawal's confirmation

Fans were disheartened to learn that Paresh had quit the film, with some even believing that without him, the movie wouldn’t be the same. One of the tweets read, “What? So all the fun has exited from Hera Pheri 3?” Another Twitter user wrote, “No Paresh Rawal, no Hera Pheri 3.” Another commented, “It should not be made now… Let the cult remain a cult—don’t destroy the series just for money.” One fan wrote, “If it’s true, Akshay sir will bring him back.” Another said, “We can’t imagine Hera Pheri without him… Please bring him back.”

Earlier, in an interview with Lallantop, Paresh spoke about the impact of the character Babu Rao on him and said, “Woh gale ka fanda hai. Main 2007 mein Vishal Bharadwaj ji ke paas gaya tha. 2006 mein part 2 release ho gayi thi. Maine kaha mere paas ek film hai, mujhe iski jo ek image hai na, usse chhutkara chahiye. Same getup ke andar alag kisam ka role. Woh aap kar ke de sakte hain mujhe. Jo bhi aata hai, uske andar Hera Pheri hai. Main actor hoon yaar, mujhe phasna nahi hai iss daldal mein (It’s like a noose. I went to Vishal Bharadwaj in 2007, after the sequel released in 2006. I told him I had a film and wanted to break free from that image—to play a different character in the same getup. Only he could do that. Everyone who approached me saw me through the Hera Pheri lens. I’m an actor, and I don’t want to be stuck in that rut)."

He added, “In 2022, I went to R. Balki. I asked him to give me something—maybe the same getup, but a different part. I feel suffocated. It does make me happy, yes, but there is a certain pull to it. I want to be free of that.”

Meanwhile, Paresh also has Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline, alongside Tabu and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film is currently in production and is scheduled to release in 2026. He also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.