Meet star with 8 consecutive 200-cr hits, beat Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas; but retired at his peak

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
May 16, 2025 10:28 AM IST

With eight consecutive ₹200-crore in as many years, this superstar has outdone even Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas at the box office.

It wasn't so long ago that the 100-crore club was established in Indian cinema as a benchmark of box office success. But pretty soon, as ticket prices soared and Indian films found markets outside their core base, the 100-crore mark became too low, and 200 crore began to be seen as the minimum requirement for success. In the last decade, as most films try to breach that mark, there has been only one actor who has done that, film after film, without fail. And yet, despite this unbroken, unconquered streak, he is set to bid adieu to films.

The star with the most enviable record at the Indian box office.
The star with the most enviable record at the Indian box office.

The man with 8 consecutive 200-crore films

Tamil superstar Vijay, known to his fans as Thalapathy (commander), has been a force at the box office for almost 20 years now. But over the last 10 odd years, he has consistently left contemporaries and even seniors behind. In 2017, he starred in Atlee's Mersal - his first 200 crore hit. This was the start of a streak that has continued since. In this time, all of Vijay's films - Sarkar, Bigil, Master, Beast, Varisu, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time - have grossed over 200 crore. With Leo, he broke new ground as the film grossed 605 crore, leaving Rajinikanth's Jailer behind. GOAT, his last film, was said to be 'slightly underwhelming' and yet it earned over 400 crore worldwide, a staggering number.

How Vijay eclipsed the Khans and Prabhas

No Indian actor has been able to achieve this unique feat of eight consecutive 200-crore grossers, not even consistent 'hitters' like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Both these actors topped at 6 consecutive 200-crore hits during the mid-2010s. Shah Rukh Khan currently has 3 consecutive 200-crore hits and can extend that streak, but is far behind Vijay's number. Even Rajinikanth fell short every once in a while with box office bombs.

Vijay's retirement

On 2 February 2024, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and stated that he would be retiring from films soon. His final film, Jana Nayagan, was announced later that year. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. It is slated to release on January 9, 2026. After its release, Vijay will enter politics, bidding adieu to films at the age of 51.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
