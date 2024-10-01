The Greatest of All Time OTT release: When and where to stream Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s film

The GOAT OTT release: Director Venkat Prabhu’s latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), will soon be released on OTT. The film starring Vijay was released in theatres on September 5 and will stream online less than a month after the release. Know when and where to watch the film. (Also Read: The GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) The GOAT OTT release: Vijay in a still from Venkat Prabhu's film.

Netflix India announced on Tuesday that The GOAT will stream on their platform from October 3. “Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay’s The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi. #TheGOATOnNetflix,” they wrote, announcing that the film will be available for viewing in multiple languages. They also released a new poster that sees Vijay looking at another Vijay - given that he plays dual roles in the film.

Fans were thrilled to learn that the film would be available to watch in the comfort of their homes. Many also wanted to know if the extended version would be available. One fan commented, “Director’s cut version venum (I want the director’s cut).” Another wrote, “Please release Director's Cut 3 hours 40 mins... I'm huge fan of The Thalapathy.” Some were surprised that the film was releasing on OTT already, “This fast? Is the movie not doing well in box office?” Another commented, “Lol, very fast on Netflix.”

According to Sacnilk.com, GOAT collected ₹249.75 crore net in India and ₹449.35 crore gross worldwide.

Apart from Vijay, GOAT also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

In the film, Vijay plays Gandhi, an anti-terrorism squad leader whose son Jeevan gets kidnapped in Bangkok after he takes his family along on a mission. Years later, he reunites with his squad members to address issues from his past. The producers of the film AGS Entertainment used de-ageing technology for a younger Vijay.

GOAT is one of Vijay’s last films before he enters politics with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor has signed one more film with H Vinoth for his last. His 69th film will see him play the ‘torchbearer of democracy’.