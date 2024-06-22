The GOAT Bday Shots: Action-packed first glimpse of Vijay in a dual role released on his birthday. Watch

On Vijay’s 50th birthday, director Venkat Prabhu released his first glimpse from their upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time. Titled The GOAT Bday Shots, the 50-second video shows Vijay in a dual role, embroiled in a fight with people chasing them. (Also Read: Happy birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wish actor as he turns 50) The Greatest of All Time: Vijay's first glimpse from the film was released on his birthday.

The GOAT Bday Shots

The video shows an older Vijay riding a bike in Russia as the younger Vijay sits pillion and shoots at those chasing them. The glimpse sees them shooting and riding away from numerous people on bikes till the older Vijay decides to flip his bike around and face them.

The video ends with numerous shots of Vijay, with one of them seeing him stand in front of numerous screens, hinting at what the film could be about. “Happy birthday to THE GOAT @actorvijay na. Love you na,” wrote Venkat, sharing the glimpse on X (formerly Twitter).

Screened at theatres

Given that the glimpse was released on Vijay’s birthday, it was also screened at some theatres to mark the special occasion. Fans took to X to share pictures and videos from the screening.

“Thalapathy Vijay fans are going gaga over the The GOAT Bday Shots in theatres. The response is terrific,” wrote a fan sharing a video of people dancing near the screen as the glimpse was played.

“Our Treat to all #ThalapathyFans during #ThuppakkiInRamCinemas,” wrote a theatre owner.

About The GOAT

The Greatest of All Time is a sci-fi film directed by Venkat and starring Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha and others. The makers used de-ageing technology for one of the characters played by Vijay to make him look younger. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film’s music. The makers have Whistle Podu so far, with the song Chinna Chinna Kangal slated for release on Saturday evening. The Greatest of All Time will be released in theatres on September 5.