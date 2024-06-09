The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu's brother Premgi Amaren marries Indu. See pics

Director Venkat Prabhu’s brother, actor Premgi Amaren, is married. The actor married his longtime partner Indu in an intimate ceremony in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of June 9. Pictures of the traditional ceremony have surfaced online, and close friends and family members attended. (Also Read: Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's pre-wedding pictures are all about love. See them) Premgi and Indu got married on June 9 in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

‘Best wishes to the newlywed’

Venkat seemed happy as he took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding ceremony. He wished the newly married couple well, writing, “Finallllllllllyyyyy!!!!!! Love u @premgi best wishes to the newly wed #InduPremgi.” Actor Ashok Selvan commented smiley, beers clinking and folded hands emojis under the post. Actor Priyamani and musician Hiphop Tamizha wrote, “Congratulations.”

An X (formerly Twitter) account also shared photographs clicked during the wedding, one of which sees Premgi kissing Indu.

Actor Ramya Subramanian also shared pictures from the wedding on X, writing, “Happy Married Life."

Actor Kayal Devaraj shared group pictures of loved ones taken with the bride and groom.

Venkat’s wedding announcement

“With all ur love and blessings #PremgiKuKalyanam,” wrote Venkat, sharing a statement on X. He shared a note in Tamil, that translates to, “An auspicious event is about to occur in our family after several years. More than 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' and 'Who has Soppanasundari now?', 'When will Premgi get married?' was the most asked question. To answer your question, Premgi will marry the love of his life, with our mother's blessings, in the presence of family members and friends. This was our mother's (late) most expected event, and we wish to conduct this wedding in a simple manner.”

About Premgi

Premgi is an actor and musician known for his work in Tamil cinema. For the unversed, Venkat and Premgi are sons of composer and television presenter Gangai Amaren. He is also best known for his catchphrases Enna Koduma Sir Idhu ? (What atrocity is this, sir?) and Evvalavo pannitom, itha panna mattoma (We've done so much, won't we do this also?)