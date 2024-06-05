Venkat Prabhu uses humour to confirm brother's wedding: ‘When will Premgi get married was the most asked question’

Director Venkat Prabhu confirmed rumours that his brother, actor-singer Premgi Amaren, is getting married. After the wedding invitation leaked on social media a few days ago, the director used his trademark humour to address the speculation. (Also Read: Vijay's The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu denies poking fun at Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Coolie) Venkat Prabhu's brother Premgi is getting married soon.

‘Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? When will Premgi get married?’

“With all ur love and blessings #PremgiKuKalyanam,” wrote Venkat, sharing a statement on X (formerly Twitter). He confirmed that Premgi would tie the knot with Indhu on June 9 at the Thiruthani Murugan Temple, joking how everyone was curious to know when the actor would be married. For the unversed, Venkat and Premgi are sons of composer and television presenter, Gangai Amaren.

He wrote in Tamil, “An auspicious event is about to occur in our family after several years. More than 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' and 'Who has Soppanasundari now?', 'When will Premgi get married?' was the most asked question. To answer your question, Premgi will marry the love of his life, with our mother's blessings, in the presence of family members and friends. This was our mother's (late) most expected event, and we wish to conduct this wedding in a simple manner.”

‘The bride is not a part of media’

Venkat also revealed that a friend had unintentionally leaked the invitation online. He requested privacy and promised to share pictures of the bride and groom after the wedding.

He wrote, “Without knowing this, a friend shared the invitation publicly. Like how the invitation went viral, it was widely reported that the bride is a part of the media, and a few photographs are being circulated as well. However, the bride is not in the media. Once the wedding is over, I will share the photographs. I request you all to respect our privacy and bless the bride and groom. Let us meet soon at the wedding reception.”

Upcoming work

Venkat did not leave Vijay’s fans hanging, even giving them an update on The Greatest of All Time while signing off. He promised that an update would be announced soon, writing, “BTW, The GOAT update is coming soon.” The film will release in September.