Happy birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wish actor as he turns 50

Prabhu Deva, Kamal Haasan wish Vijay

Prabhu Deva posted a selfie on X, also featuring Vijay. In the photo, Vijay had his arm around Prabhu Deva, who clicked the picture. The duo smiled for the photo. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to My Dear Dearest VIJAY (red heart emojis) @actorvijay Super Hero." In the picture, Prabhu Deva wore a printed green shirt, while Vijay was seen in a grey shirt.

Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil, "Happy birthday to my dear brother...@actorvijay." Ciby Bhuvana Chandran shared pictures with Vijay. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to #ThalapathyVijay sir! Wishing you a fantastic day filled with love and happiness. It was truly an honour to work with you in #Master, and those days will always be cherished as the best in my career. #Thalapathy50Birthday #TheGOATBDay."

More celebs wish Vijay on his special day

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar so shared pictures with Vijay. She wrote, "Happpyyyyyyy birthdayyyyy to our one n only #thalapathy @actorvijay saaaarrrrrrrrr... we lovvvvveeeee youuuuu..#thalapathy50 #hbdbirthdayvijay #hbdthalapathyvijay."

Sibi Sathyaraj posted a photo of Vijay on X. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my one and only #TheGreatestOfAllTime‌ #Thalapathy #Vijay Anna. Your journey from the topmost actor to a future leader is truly inspiring. Here's to many more years of greatness in politics! #Thalapathy50 #HBDThalapathiVIJAY."

Vijay's upcoming film

Fans will see Vijay in his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time, which will release in theatres worldwide on September 5. The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment.

Vijay plays a double role in the movie. The Greatest of All Time will also feature actors Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music for the movie, and Siddhartha Nuni the cinematographer.

Vijay is known for films such as Leo, Mersal, Master and Bigil. He is set to make a full-time political entry after the release of The Greatest of All Time. In February, the actor launched his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.