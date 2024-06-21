Vijay, Suriya condemn tragic deaths in Tamil Nadu due to tainted liquor; bat for accountability from the government

In a tragic incident, more than 150 people in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, have been suffering since they consumed methanol-mixed tainted liquor. According to Reuters, over 100 people have been hospitalised, while 47 people have died. More than a dozen people died last year in a similar incident in a nearby district of Tamil Nadu. Vijay and Suriya shared notes on X (formerly Twitter), batting for accountability and calling out the government. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde roped in for Suriya’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj) Vijay and Suriya condemed the deaths in Kallakurichi due to tained liquor.

‘The incident shows the indifference of the government’

Vijay tweeted from the official account of his newly formed political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and wrote in Tamil, “The news of the death of more than 25 people after consuming fake liquor in Karunapuram area of ​​Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to God for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.”

He added, “The fact that such an incident has occurred again shows the indifference of the government administration when it has not yet fully recovered from the tragedy of losing many lives due to the same incident last year. I strongly request that the Tamil Nadu government should take strict precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

Vijay also visited the Kallakurichi Government Hospital to speak to the patients and the families of the deceased.

‘It’s sad that nothing has changed despite the promises’

Suriya also shared a long note in Tamil, stating that nothing has changed since last year. The translated note reads, according to TNM, “Only if the government and political parties act with foresight, such tragic deaths can be prevented in the future. Along with the people, I hope that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will take decisions in the people's best interest on the prohibition policy after passing the short-term solutions.”

He added, “Last year, 22 people died after drinking poison mixed with methanol in Villupuram district. The government promised to take serious action. Now, people have died after drinking the same poisonous alcohol mixed with methanol in the neighbouring district. Sadly, no change has taken place till now. Just as the government implements visionary action plans for the advancement of students in education, exemplary programs for rehabilitating alcoholics should be devised and implemented as a movement.”