Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Suriya's retro look from his next film with Karthik Subbaraj revealed. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 02, 2024 09:48 PM IST

Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Check out the first shot that the director took for the film.

Director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Suriya have begun shooting for their next film, the yet-to-be-titled Suriya 44. On Sunday, both the actor and the director shared a video announcing that the shooting had commenced. Fans were thrilled to see Suriya sporting a retro look in it. (Also Read: Suriya to produce Karthi’s next film Meiyazhagan with Arvind Swamy: ‘One from our hearts’)

Suriya will share the screen with Pooja Hegde in his next.
Suriya’s new look

“Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress…” wrote Suriya, sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). Karthik revealed that it was the first shot he took for the film.

The video begins with Suriya’s back facing the camera as he sits on a ledge with suitcases in tow and looks at the sea. As the camera zooms in, he turns out and glares before giving a sardonic laugh. Then he gestures for the camera to come closer with a menacing look on his face. In the video, Suriya is dressed in a colourful striped shirt. He sports a long mullet and fu-manchu-style facial hair.

Rest of the cast

On Saturday, Karthik announced the rest of the cast of Suriya 44 on X. He announced that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play one of the leads in the film. Apart from her, the film will also star Jayaram, Karuna Karan and Joju George. Suriya 44 will see music by Santosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna

The announcement poster of the film showed a burning vintage car. One of the trees in front of it had a heart carved on it, with an arrow piercing through. ‘Love, laughter, war’ seems to be the film’s tagline.

Upcoming work

Suriya will soon headline Siva’s Kanguva, which will see him play a dual role. One of the roles sees him in a new look as a ruthless warrior, complete with long dreadlocks, kohl-lined eyes and scars. He will also play a cameo in Sudha Kongara’s Sarfira which will see Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

