Kanguva: Suriya-Bobby Deol's war scene shot with 10,000 people

Kanguva's sizzle teaser provided a glimpse into Siva's vision of time travel. The epic action-saga features Suriya as the protagonist. A massy war scene featuring him and the villain Bobby Deol has been shot on a grand scale, as reported by India Today. (Also read: Kanguva sizzle teaser: Suriya's next promises to be heavy on action and drama. Watch) Suriya's epic war scene in Kanguva has been shot with 10,000 people.

Kanguva action sequence shot with 10,000 men

The report quoted a source who said, “The Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have worked on every aspect of the war sequences to do justice to the theme and subject. The film has the biggest war sequence, featuring Suriya Sivakumar, Bobby Deol, and more than 10,000 people.” It further added, “Right from the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes, everything is being done under international expertise with the aim of delivering cinematic grandeur.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The teaser showed Suriya and Bobby at loggerheads as they single-handedly slaughter armies. Amid the bloodshed, swordfights, flying arrows and javelins, the duo is prepared to lock horns in a one-on-one combat.

About Kanguva

Kanguva is considered one of the most ambitious projects of Kollywood. Suriya had recently shared a post in which he revealed about his dual role in the movie. Kanguva is also the first Tamil film in Bobby's career. He plays the antagonist Udhiran. Disha Patani also makes her Tamil debut with the film. The fantasy action-thriller also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash in crucial roles.

The movie also features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by Devi Sri Prasad and will be released in 10 languages in 2024. Kanguva is billed as a "mighty valiant saga", and is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals are from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany.

Kanguva is expected to release in mid-2024 in 3D format. The producers are yet to make an official announcement.