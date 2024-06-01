Pooja Hegde roped in for Suriya’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj

Actor Pooja Hegde has an exciting new project lined up. Director Karthik Subbaraj announced on Monday that she has been cast in his next film with Suriya. Karthik announced by sharing a picture of Pooja dressed in a saree with traditional gold jewellery. (Also Read: Suriya announces film with Karthik Subbaraj; promises ‘love, laughter, war’) Pooja Hegde has been roped in to star in Suriya's next.

Pooja to star with Suriya

Karthik took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the film, writing, “Delighted to welcome @hegdepooja for #Suriya44. Welcome onboard #PoojaHegde #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam.” The poster he shared is similar to the one he shared during the film's announcement, with ‘Welcome onboard Pooja Hegde’ written on it.

Pooja can be seen standing near a post that was featured in the first announcement poster. Dressed in a saree, she smiles even as flames form her backdrop. This is the first time Pooja will share the screen with Suriya.

Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya announced he would team up with Karthik in March of this year. He shared an announcement poster showing a burning vintage car. One of the trees in front of it had a heart carved on it, with an arrow piercing through. ‘Love, laughter, war’ seems to be the film’s tagline. The yet-to-be-titled movie will see Santhosh Narayanan's music and Shreyaas Krishna cinematography.

Suriya was supposed to team up with director Vetrimaaran for Vaadi Vasal, but the film has been put on hold indefinitely. He was also supposed to team up with Pa Ranjith but it looks like the film didn’t materialise. Later, he announced his second film with Sudha Kongara after Soorarai Pottru, titled Puranaanooru but the film was delayed as the duo wanted to do ‘justice to the story.’

Upcoming work

Pooja has been roped in for Rosshan Andrews Deva with Shahid Kapoor. She will also star in Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah’s Sanki with Ahan Shetty. Pooja was last seen in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan.