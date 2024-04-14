Pooja Hegde to move into lavish sea-facing home in Mumbai worth 45 crore: Report

Pooja Hegde will soon be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film Deva. The actor has reportedly bought a new property worth ₹45 crore in Mumbai. As per the new report by ETimes, the sea-facing property is in the Bandra area of Mumbai. (Also read: Pooja is proud of Telugu industry representing at Oscars: ‘I feel I belong’) Pooja Hegde will move into her lavish sea-facing home in Mumbai.(Photo: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde purchases new sea-facing home in Bandra

Pooja has purchased a sea-facing property which has 4,000 square feet of living space. Her new home in Mumbai's Bandra is worth ₹ 45 crore. The report added, “Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai.” The actor is yet to confirm the same.

However, the portal claims that given her interest in aesthetics, it might be possible that she would be shifting to her new home sooner. A source closer to the actor said that the mansion is a testament to her achievements and aspirations. It is meant to showcase that dreams do come true with determination, perseverance, and unwavering dedication.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming projects

Pooja won the Miss India Talented 2009 title in the beauty pageant. However, she was eliminated from the first round. She later made her acting debut with the Tamil superhero movie Mugamoodi. Her first Bollywood project was Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. She later starred in Akshay Kumar's Houseful 4, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

She has also worked with South superstars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Vijay and Chiranjeevi. The actor is currently filming Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Deva. Pooja will also be starring alongside Ahan Shetty in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sanki.

