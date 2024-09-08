GOAT box office collection day 3: Vijay's film enters 100 crore club in India

GOAT box office collection day 3: The Vijay-starrer released in theatres on Thursday amid much fanfare and celebrations. As per Sacnilk.com, the GOAT has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in India. GOAT is said to be a period science fiction film. (Also Read | GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) GOAT box office collection day 3: Vijay in a still from the film.

GOAT box office collection

The film minted ₹44 crore (Tamil: ₹39.15 crore; Hindi: ₹1.85 crore; Telugu: ₹3 crore) on Thursday. It earned around ₹25.5 crore (Tamil: ₹22.75 crore; Hindi: ₹1.4 crore; Telugu: ₹1.35 crore) on Friday. On day 3, the film collected ₹33 crore [Tamil: ₹29.1 crore; Hindi: ₹2.15 crore; Telugu: ₹1.75 crore] nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹102.5 crore [Tamil: ₹91 crore; Hindi: ₹5.4 crore; Telugu: ₹6.1 crore] in India. It had an overall 72.58% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

GOAT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The first half of GOAT is extremely engaging with the director setting up the stage for superb interval block that takes you by surprise. There is a lot of family drama and high-octane action in various missions around the world before the film hits the interval. Post interval, the film takes off with a face off between the Gandhi and Sanjay and the director tries to keep it fast-paced. Through the film, Venkat Prabhu shows he is a fanboy of Vijay, the Kollywood (references to Ghilli, Thirumalai, etc) and the climax of the film definitely proves this."

About GOAT

Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of his GOAT film. The trailer introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. The film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.