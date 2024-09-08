 GOAT box office collection day 3: Vijay's film enters ₹100 crore club in India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GOAT box office collection day 3: Vijay's film enters 100 crore club in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Sep 08, 2024 08:47 AM IST

GOAT box office collection day 3: The film earned ₹33 crore on Saturday. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

GOAT box office collection day 3: The Vijay-starrer released in theatres on Thursday amid much fanfare and celebrations. As per Sacnilk.com, the GOAT has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office in India. GOAT is said to be a period science fiction film. (Also Read | GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer)

GOAT box office collection day 3: Vijay in a still from the film.
GOAT box office collection day 3: Vijay in a still from the film.

GOAT box office collection

The film minted 44 crore (Tamil: 39.15 crore; Hindi: 1.85 crore; Telugu: 3 crore) on Thursday. It earned around 25.5 crore (Tamil: 22.75 crore; Hindi: 1.4 crore; Telugu: 1.35 crore) on Friday. On day 3, the film collected 33 crore [Tamil: 29.1 crore; Hindi: 2.15 crore; Telugu: 1.75 crore] nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned 102.5 crore [Tamil: 91 crore; Hindi: 5.4 crore; Telugu: 6.1 crore] in India. It had an overall 72.58% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

GOAT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The first half of GOAT is extremely engaging with the director setting up the stage for superb interval block that takes you by surprise. There is a lot of family drama and high-octane action in various missions around the world before the film hits the interval. Post interval, the film takes off with a face off between the Gandhi and Sanjay and the director tries to keep it fast-paced. Through the film, Venkat Prabhu shows he is a fanboy of Vijay, the Kollywood (references to Ghilli, Thirumalai, etc) and the climax of the film definitely proves this."

About GOAT

Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of his GOAT film. The trailer introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. The film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On