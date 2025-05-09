Paresh Rawal clarifies his 'colleague' remark for Akshay Kumar: Matha kharab ho gaya, yaar

Actor Paresh Rawal recently made headlines when he said that Akshay Kumar is just a colleague and not a friend. His statement sparked speculation, especially when both the actors have collaborated in many hit films such as Hera Pheri, Welcome and Oh My God among others. Paresh has now clarified his stance in a recent interview. Here's what he said. Paresh Rawal clarifies his 'Akshay Kumar is just a friend not a friend' remark.

Paresh Rawal clarified and said…

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh said, "Maatha kharab ho gaya, yaar! (It gave me tension) I simply said that he’s a colleague. When you say ‘friend’, it means those whom you meet 5-6 times a month and whom you talk to several times a week. Moreover, neither Akshay nor I are social. So, there’s no question of us bumping into any party. Hence, I called him a colleague. And this resulted in (speculations). People are asking ‘Kya ho gaya?’. Arre bhai, kuch nahin hua (People are asking what happened between the two of you. Nothing has happened).”

When asked if Akshay had seen his interview where he mentioned him as a colleague and responded, Paresh said, "No. He’s a cool guy. Akshay and I have worked in at least 15-20 movies together. He’s a great guy to be friends with.”

Paresh also mentioned that he will be more careful while giving interviews, as people can blow things out of proportion.

Paresh and Akshay's projects together

Meanwhile, Paresh and Akshay are all set to work together in several films. The duo will be seen sharing the screen in Priyadarshan's upcoming films Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3. Apart from this, they also have Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline, which also stars Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever, along with actors Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.