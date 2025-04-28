Paresh Rawal says Akshay Kumar is a colleague, not friend: 'Mere dost jinko main respect se bol sakun…'

Paresh Rawal says Akshay Kumar is just a colleague

When Paresh was asked if Akshay is his friend, the actor replied, “Yes." However, he then quickly added, “Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain. But film ke andar colleague hote hain. (In the film industry, people are colleagues, in theatre they are friends, and in school, they are heart-to-heart friends. But in films, they are colleagues)." When asked whether Akshay Kumar is his colleague, he replied, “Yes."

Mere dost jinko main with respect se bol sakun toh Om Puri sahab the, Naseer bhai hain, Johnny Lever hain. Ye hain jinko main dost bol sakun. Ek hota hai na ki with permission. (The ones I consider friends—whom I can respectfully call friends—were Om Puri sahab, Naseer bhai (Naseeruddin Shah), and Johnny Lever. These are the people I can call friends, with permission, because they are so big.)

When Paresh Rawal defended Akshay Kumar

Recently, Paresh defended Akshay for doing multiple films in a year and told Siddharth Kannan, "Honestly, what is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing. He just likes to work. He isn’t smuggling, bootlegging, selling drugs, or gambling. He is just working as much as he possibly can. And more importantly, his films are also a source of employment for thousands. Where is the problem?"

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Paresh and Akshay are all set to reunite in several films. The duo will be seen sharing the screen in Priyadarshan's upcoming films Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of both films. Apart from this, they also have Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline, which also stars Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever, along with actors Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release later this year.